UK conservation: Wildlife-rich rainforest to be planted in Devon
Rare birds, plants and fungi are all going to have a new home in a rainforest in the south of England.
Devon's Wildlife Trust are planting a temperate rainforest - which is the name for the kind of rainforests that can grow in the UK.
Experts say they hope the rainforest will be "magical" and create a perfect environment for different types of wildlife.
The forest will take a long time to grow - potentially up to 100 years.
Can rainforests grow in the UK?
You might be surprised to hear that we have rainforests in the UK - maybe you associate them with slightly more tropical climates!
Well, the ones we have are called temperate rainforests, also known as Atlantic rainforests, and are identified by wet conditions that help plants like moss and lichen grow. They're usually found close to the seaside, due to the wet conditions and stable temperatures needed for them to form.
They used to be much bigger, but climate change, pollution and deforestation has lead to them taking up less than 1% of the UK.
UK rainforests have also been impacted by ash dieback, a disease that infects trees.
In Wales, there's a plan in place to recover the country's temperate rainforests where native trees are being grown in a special facility to try and develop the rainforest and help it grow.
Why do we need to protect temperate rainforests?
Pine martens, stoats, warblers, pied flycatchers - these are all different creatures that would make the rainforest their home.
As well as animals, different plants like ferns and mosses love the moist conditions of the rainforest, and they then provide a home to lots of different types of mushroom.
Trees also absorb carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, and they release oxygen which helps us breathe.
How will it be planted?
The new rainforest will be planted near Totnes, a town in Devon, in the south-west of England.
Devon Wildlife trust will be planting lots of different types of trees, such as birch, alder, willow and rowan.
However, it's going to take a long time and a lot of patience for the rainforest to grow but experts say the wait will be worth it for the future of the UK's ecosystem.