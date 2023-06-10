Boris Johnson quits as MP over 'lockdown parties' report
Boris Johnson has stepped down as a Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) after claiming he has been "forced out of Parliament."
The former-prime minister (PM) was being investigated by a group of senior MPs over his behaviour during Covid, about gatherings and parties, and about whether he told the full truth about it to Parliament.
After seeing a copy of the report by the Commons Privileges Committee before it was published, he said he is standing down and attacked its members.
He said they were biased against him and claimed its whole purpose was "to find me guilty, regardless of the facts" - but the committee said it had "followed the procedures" properly.
A separate inquiry is also looking into everything that happened during the Covid pandemic to see what the government got right and got wrong in its response.
'Partygate'
These events all lead back to the Covid pandemic and Mr Johnson's behaviour during the lockdowns. Mr Johnson was fined by police for breaking the lockdown rules his own government put in place after stories emerged of gatherings and parties at Downing Street - where the PM lives and works.It helped cost him his job as prime minister. An important group of senior MPs - from all parties - have been investigating whether Mr Johnson told Parliament the full truth about what happened after he said the gatherings were "essential" work events and that no rules were broken.
Mr Johnson admitted to misleading Parliament but denied doing it on purpose.
Delivering his announcement late on Friday evening, Mr Johnson said the report he had seen was full of "inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice", adding it was clear the committee was "determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament".
"They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the (House of) Commons," he said, insisting: "I did not lie".
He also accused the Committee chairwoman, Labour's Harriet Harman, of "bias", saying he was "bewildered and appalled" at how he was being forced out.
Responding to his statement, a Privileges Committee spokesperson said: "The committee has followed the procedures and the mandate of the House at all times and will continue to do so.
"Mr Johnson has departed from the processes of the House and has impugned the integrity of the House by his statement. The committee will meet on Monday to conclude the inquiry and to publish its report promptly."
Boris Johnson's resignation means there will now be an election for a new Member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the area he represented.
Ending his statement, Mr Johnson said he was "very sad to be leaving Parliament" before adding - "at least for now".
Many experts don't think it'll be the last we'll hear from Mr Johnson.