Greta Thunberg: Climate activist ends strikes as she graduates from school
Greta Thunberg, the climate activist who spread the 'Strike for Climate' movement around the world, is ending her climate strike as she is graduating from school.
In a statement released on her social media accounts, Greta explained that despite leaving school, she still plans to "protest" and asked people to use their voice to speak up.
Greta Thunberg started her protests back in 2018, and her movement spread to millions of young people all over the world.
She recently brought out a book bringing together essays from experts on how climate change is impacting the earth.
Greta's climate strike
When I started striking in 2018 I could never have expected that it would lead to anything
Greta Thunberg, Climate activist
Greta Thunberg started her climate strike in 2018, at 16 years old. She skipped school and protested with a sign reading "school strike for climate". Her protest inspired an international movement to fight climate change.
Since she started her climate strike, she has spoken at the U.N, in front of various different parliaments, met world leaders, had a documentary series made about her, and sailed across the Atlantic on a zero-carbon boat.
In 2019 and 2021, strikes were held all over the world by millions of schoolchildren supporting her cause and asking adults to look after the planet. You might have taken part in one yourself.
What will she do next?
In her statement on social media, Greta Thunberg revealed her plans for the future.
"I'll continue to protest on Fridays" she said, "even though it's not technically "school striking". We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can. The fight has only just begun."
So she will still continue to protest with her Fridays For Future group, and we're sure we will hear more climate activism from her in the future.
She said the world is still moving in the "wrong direction" and that not enough is being done to slow down climate change.
We who can speak up have a duty to do so
Greta Thunberg, Climate activist