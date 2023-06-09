Pride Month: England cricketers are first lesbian couple to read Cbeebies bedtime story
England's cricketers Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt are going to be the first lesbian couple to read a CBeebies bedtime story.
The couple both play for the England women's team, and are currently preparing for a big summer of cricket with the Women's Ashes and the third year of The Hundred.
They are going to read the book Find Your Happy by Emily Coxhead, which is a story all about how good it is to feel happy.
The first story is going to be read from Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham, the team they both play for.
CBeebies bedtime stories
You might have watched CBeebies bedtime stories when you were younger, but maybe they were so relaxing that you were too sleepy to remember!
Maybe you have a younger sibling who watches them before they go to bed. Bedtime stories are read at 6:50pm every evening as part of the Cbeebies bedtime hour.
The show often gets famous faces on to read stories, giving the adults a bit of entertainment when they're trying to get their sleepy children to bed!
Stories read with pride
June is pride month, which celebrates the LGBT+ community all around the world. If you want to learn more about Pride month and its history, click here.
Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt are a lesbian couple in the England women's cricket team. They are going to be the first lesbian couple to read a CBeebies bedtime story.
The story is all about a sloth who shows you what to do if you're feeling sad or angry, frightened or shy. It'll play on CBeebies tonight.
Becoming a CBeebies Bedtime Story reader is such an elite list to be joining and it's such a special thing for us to be doing in Pride Month
Nat Scriver-Brunt, England Women's Cricket team
A summer of cricket
The couple are reading the bedtime story before a big summer of cricket - the Women's Ashes starts on Saturday 1 July and the Hundred begins on Tuesday 1 August.
Another England women's cricketer is going to be reading a bedtime story later in the summer. Abtaha Maqsood will read her story on July 14th.
She was the first woman to wear a Hijab while taking part in The Hundred. A Hijab is a type of headscarf, worn by Muslim women.