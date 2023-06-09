Greenwich council: London Borough considers banning ice cream vans
A council in London has revealed a plan to potentially ban ice cream vans from being able to sell in certain areas.
Some of the reasons for the ban, which can be seen on council documents, include them being called a "nuisance" and engines having a bad impact on air quality.
The areas where a ban could be in place includes 20 roads in Woolwich town centre and 13 in Greenwich town centre.
Ice Cream van plan
The plan would be put in place in Greenwich, a Borough in Southeast London.
A list of streets across Greenwich Borough where ice cream vans would be banned from selling is included in the plan.
It shows bans on 20 roads in Woolwich and 13 in Greenwich town centres. It would include King William Walk in Greenwich Park, which is a popular tourist destination.
We don't know if the plan will definitely go ahead - a final decision will be made at a cabinet meeting on 14 June, next week.
Why might the plan be introduced?
Council documents say one of the reasons is emissions causing problems for the town's air quality.
Ice cream vans need to keep their engines running even when they are parked, using the energy to keep their ice cream cool. In 2019, some councils began to consider banning ice cream vans due to the emissions that they cause.
Another reason on the documents was "nuisance" caused by trading, and a planning inspectorate said queues for ice cream vans would "clutter" attractions in the area.
Council officers say ice cream sellers can still trade for up to 15 minutes on the streets where they aren't banned. Vans would then have to move to another place and not return to the same street on the same day.
Newsround have contacted Greenwich council for a statement. The Royal Borough of Greenwich told the BBC it was unable to comment on future cabinet decisions.