Have your say: Does it matter whether your teacher is a man or a woman?
Do you mind whether your primary school teacher is a man or a woman?
A new study finds nearly one in three state-funded primary schools does not have any male classroom teachers.
Some experts are worried this might have a negative impact on children - especially for boys.
What does the study show?
The Warwick Business School report says in the past 12 months the number of schools without a male classroom teacher has increased.
Dr Joshua Fullard worked on the study and said: "Worryingly, the decline in the number of male classroom teachers is getting worse.
"This has an impact on the education that children receive. There is a large body of research that shows students benefit from being educated by a teacher with certain similarities to them."
Some teachers have been striking recently over pay and working conditions, something Dr Fullard says also has an impact on how many male teachers there are.
He added: "Men are more likely to consider finances when deciding to go into, or leave, a profession. This explains why the persistent decline in teachers' pay has affected male teacher numbers more than their female counterparts."
What's being done about it?
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We want teaching to be an inclusive profession, with equal opportunity for all, regardless of gender, to develop and progress in their careers.
"Since 2010, there has been an increase of over 7,000 male teachers in state-funded nursery and primary schools."