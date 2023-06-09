Donald Trump: Why will the former US President be back in court?
The former US President, Donald Trump has been charged again.
This time it's over his handling, after he left the White House, of classified government documents, some of which were marked as top secret.
A few months ago, he became the first former president of the US to face criminal charges and he went to court to defend himself against claims he had acted unlawfully.
He faces a trial in that case in New York next year.
Separately, he has now been accused of keeping files with important and sensitive information without permission, according to the US media - although the seven charges haven't been made public yet.
If he is found guilty of these charges he could be sent to prison for a maximum of 10 years.
In a post on social media, Mr Trump said he was innocent.
It's the second indictment or charge he has received.
An indictment is a document that sets out details of charges against a person, ensuring they have notice of their alleged criminal offences.
He has been ordered to appear at a court in Miami, Florida, next week where he'll be arrested and hear the charges against him.
In a social media post he wrote: "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States.
"This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"
Who is Donald Trump?
Donald Trump is an American politician, businessman and former reality TV star.
He was the president of the United States of America from 2017 to 2021.
He is also famous for being the host of the American version of the TV show, The Apprentice, before he became president.
He lost the US presidential election in 2021 and he has said he plans to run for the top job again in 2024.
Why is Donald Trump famous?
Although many people are aware of Donald Trump because of his presidency, he was actually well known before he took up the top job in the White House.
Mr Trump is also a businessman who made a lot of money through buying and selling land and properties, like the houses people live in, or the buildings businesses are run from.
Much of the 76-year-old's fame came from the many properties he owns, including big homes, golf courses, resorts, hotels and casinos.
The former president was also the host of the TV show The Apprentice for 14 seasons, from 2004 until 2015.
The show was very successful in America and the British version of The Apprentice, hosted by Alan Sugar, was introduced in the UK not long after.
In 2016 he won the election to become US president.
Donald Trump is said to have been be richest president in American history, with his fortune once estimated at about $3 billion.
He is married to Melania Trump and has five children and 10 grandchildren. Four of his children are adults and his youngest son, Barron, is 17.