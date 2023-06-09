Champions League final 2023: Manchester City v Inter Milan
Tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final will see Manchester City and Inter Milan fighting it out to be crowned champions.
Thousands of fans are on their way to Istanbul in Turkey where the match will take place.
There's a lot at stake for Manchester City, who are just one game away from making history for the club and winning a treble - that's winning three major trophies in one season.
They've already won the FA Cup and the Premiere League this season. Now only Inter Milan stands between them being crowned Champions League winners and taking home the treble.
Can Man City win the treble?
These young fans think so.
But who could make this historic feat happen and who could stop it?
The ones to watch
Erling Haaland
Man City's striker is just 22 and has already made history. Erling Haaland is the first person to win the Premier League Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season award in the same campaign.
The Norwegian goal machine joined City from German club Borussia Dortmund last year.
I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season - thank you to everyone who voted for me
Erling Haaland, Striker, Manchester City
Lautaro Martínez
Lautaro 'The Bull' Martínez is Inter's top striker and is already a World Cup winner. He's pals with football legend Lionel Messi and is Man City's biggest threat in the Champions League final.
Kevin De Bruyne
City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyner is known for his assists. A broken nose took Kevin De Bruyne out of City's previous Champions league final when they lost to another English side Chelsea. He's hoping to strengthen City's legacy when he faces Inter Milan.
When you score it's a great feeling but to give a great pass means it's something special for me. It's very under-rated what we do
Kevin De Bruyne
Romelu Lukaku
Speaking of Chelsea, Inter Milan's Belgian striker is actually on loan to the Italian club from Chelsea and he's currently one of football's most expensive players. He's a long-term City rival as he used to play for Manchester United and is hoping to deny City the chance to take home the treble.
