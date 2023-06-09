Playgrounds: Are you happy your play area is safe?
With the summer holidays right around the corner, you'll probably be spending more time outdoors playing with friends in the sun, at the beach and at the park.
But due to cuts in the amount of money local councils are given to spend on leisure facilities, some play areas have fallen into a bad state and are in need of repair.
Children in Grimsby have been protesting and saying their play area is dangerous after a toddler tripped and nearly hurt herself on a nail.
They have started a petition asking the council to fix the playground at their local park so they can stay safe while they play.
The local council said this play area and 25 others was going to be "refurbished and upgraded" and has encouraged anyone who wanted to, to take "a more active role in fundraising and looking after their local play area".
Please be assured that our play areas are subject to regular Health and Safety inspections, but if anyone notices that a piece of park equipment is faulty or has been damaged, please tell us about it.
North East Lincolnshire Council
What's the playground like near you?
As we head into summer, we want to know: are you happy with the condition of your local playground?
Play areas can have different equipment, but does yours feel safe to play in?
Would you change anything about it?
Use our uploader tool below to send us a snap of your park's play area and let us know what you think in the comments.
