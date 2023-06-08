Giant edible chocolate button goes on display
Imagine tucking in to this HUGE chocolate button.
Well, unfortunately it's for our eyes only...for now.
This mega choc is one of a series of artworks you can eat as part of a project called Edible Histories.
It's part of a celebration to mark 650 years since King Edward III awarded the city of Bristol its royal charter, granting it special rights.
The chocolate button weighs 18kg (or about 2.8 stone) - that's similar to the weight of a medium-sized dog.
The sculpture has a diameter of 1m (or 3.2ft), which is the size of a round dining table that could comfortably seat up to four people.
Although it's really big, it's based on one of the smallest items the Glenside Hospital Museum, where the chocolate button is on display.
It is one of five objects to be sculpted in Fairtrade chocolate that have been chosen to represent the city's trading history.
The others include a ship's wheel, and 2m (6ft) replica of Concorde, the high-speed passenger plane.
The chocolate Concorde will be displayed at the Aerospace Museum in Filton.
Two more chocolate objects will be announced later in the year.
But the question on everybody's lips is...when can we eat them!?
The five objects will be brought together in October and 10 lucky people will be chosen to break them using specially designed hammers.
They'll be the first to taste the chocolate and give to out to other visitors who turn up to watch the event.
Luke Jerram - the artist in charge of the chocolate project - and his team will then send the rest of the chocolate to local foodbanks in Bristol.