Rosie the cat is celebrating her 32nd birthday
We could have a new, oldest moggy in town.
Rosie the cat celebrated her 32nd birthday on June 1 2023 and her owner reckons she could be the oldest in the UK.
The tortoiseshell tucked into a miniature birthday cake of red salmon as she reached the milestone which is the equivalent of an impressive 140 in human years.
The record is currently held by 27-year-old Flossie from London, but as Rosie's owners are waiting to hear from the Guinness World Records she might soon be knocked off the top spot soon...
Rosie's paw-rent rescued the "fluffball" when she was a kitten and has only visited the vet twice in her life.
Lisa Blissett said Rosie "is lovely" and mostly enjoys "eating and sleeping" these days.
Rosie's just six years off the age of the oldest cat to have ever lived - Creme Puff from Texas lived to the grand old age of 38 according to the Guinness World Records.
The record breaking feline was born on 3 August 1967 and lived until 6 August 2005, cared for by his owner Jake Perry in Austin, Texas, in the United States.