Heat alert: How to keep safe in the hot weather this week
- Published
- comments
We're expecting some high temperatures across England this weekend, and some places could reach up to 30C.
You might be planning a water-fight, or heading somewhere nice in the sun, but remember it's important to look after yourself when the weather gets hot.
We've put together a guide for you, so you can enjoy the hot weather safely.
Are you sun savvy? Try our quiz further down the page to see if you know your stuff when it comes to hot weather.
Why is there a weather warning?
Last week, a new system was put in place to warn people about when the weather could get very hot. The system is colour-coded, going from green up to red depending on how hot it's going to get.
This weekend is a yellow alert, which means vulnerable people with certain health conditions need to keep safe from the heat.
The system was introduced after high temperatures last year when England had the joint hottest summer ever.
Sunscreen
The sun is great for us, it feeds out plants, keeps us warm, and the vitamin D the sun produces is good for us too. However, the sun can be harmful to our skin, and too much exposure to the sun can burn us or make us unwell.
Luckily, we have sunscreen! If you're going out in the sun, you're meant to follow the instructions on the bottle, and apply it regularly. You can never really wear 'too much' sunscreen.
Remember that if you're going in water, you need to reapply as soon as you're out, and make sure you always look at the instructions on the bottle. You can always ask an adult for help.
Think you know your stuff? Try our sun-savvy quiz and let us know how you did in the comments.
Keeping yourself cool
So, you've got your sunscreen on - what next? Well one of the main things to remember is to keep hydrated.
When it gets hot, your body will sweat more, and you'll become dehydrated more quickly. Remember to snack on things like fruit to keep your energy up. You can also have fun with water to keep yourself cool - water fights and paddling pools are all encouraged!
Sunscreen is great for protecting your skin, but another great step is to cover up, to reduce how exposed to the sun you are. Make sure it's light, comfortable, loose-fitting clothing, and to complete the look, get a hat on your head to protect yourself from the sun even more.
Keeping your pets cool
If you're feeling warm, your furry friends probably are as well. Remember to make sure your pet has access to shade and fresh drinking water. They might be sweating quite a bit too, so they will need to stay hydrated.
If you're going out and about with your pet, take plenty of fresh water with you. Also, if you do plan on going for a walk with your pet, try not to go in the hottest part of the day. This will help both of you keep cool - why not go for an early evening or morning walk instead?
Keep an eye on where your pets are, and make sure you never leave them locked in a car. It can get super hot in there.