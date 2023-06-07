Spike the penguin: The world's most popular penguin has been crowned king!
- Published
- comments
Spike was voted the world's favourite penguin - and now he has his crown!
Spike is a King penguin and a resident of Birdland in the Cotswolds. He beat other penguins from Australia, America and Canada for the crown in the global competition.
Penguins International charity held the 'March of the Penguins Madness' contest to draw attention to the difficulties penguins face around the world.
Spike, the UK's very own King Penguin took home first place! Spike has now had his own coronation - he was given a crown, a trophy and even a throne for the weekend. Well done Spike!
Who is Spike the penguin?
The UK-based King penguin hatched in 2007, but was abandoned by his parents, and so was raised by people working at the centre.
Spike has become something of a social media star. He has even appeared on on TV alongside Sir David Attenborough in a programme called Natural Curiosities.
He's not just a big name on TV, he even appears on Christmas and birthday cards, books and magazines.
For Spike to have made quite such a global impact is really incredible
Alistair Keen, Spike's keeper at Birdland
His keeper is obviously a big fan of his penguin friend. He says that Spike has "a real personality" and that lots of staff at Birdland have a "fantastic bond with him". Way to go Spike!