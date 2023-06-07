How Canada's wildfires are affecting people in the United States
- Published
- comments
Hundreds of wildfires in Canada are affecting the air quality and health of millions of people, some who don't even live in Canada.
Smoke from the fires has been travelling huge distances, even reaching New York City, in the United States hundreds of miles to the south, which is now covered in hazy smoke.
Experts warned it was "unhealthy" to breathe in the smoke and could be especially dangerous to people who already have breathing problems.
The quality of the air is so poor in some places that people have been told to avoid the smoke by shutting windows and doors and not going outside.
What's going on in Canada?
Canada has had more than 2,000 fires already in 2023, and scientists predict it could be the worst year for wildfires in the country on record.
The fires have already burned 3.3 million hectares of land - which is an area about the same size as a whole country like Belgium in north-western Europe.
Climate change is one of the reasons for the hotter weather and lack of rainfall in Canada. It has created dry land conditions, which fuels wildfires.
A lot of the fires in Canada are "out of control" and more than 100,000 people have had to leave their homes for safety.
Climate change is... creating longer fire seasons in Canada
Michael Norton, Northern Forestry Centre
What is wildfire smoke and how does it harm people?
Smoke from wildfires can spread far and fast. The fires have covered Canadian cities like Ontario and Quebec in a thick smoke. Parts of the United States have also been covered in a hazy smoke too.
The smoke affects the air pollution level. When this is high it can affect people's breathing and even hurt their nose and eyes.
Breathing in smoke can have long term effects on people's health too, especially for those who live in areas with lots of forest fires.
Health experts have told people not to worry too much though. To reduce health problems from the smoke, people have been told to wear a special mask outside, and to try to stay indoors if they can.
Don't get so concerned about it... Stay inside and reduce your exposure.
Professor Adams, Centre of Urban Environments