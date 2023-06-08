Link to newsround

Europa Conference League: West Ham beat Fiorentina to lift trophy

West Ham celebrateGetty Images
West Ham celebrated a sweet victory, lifting their first major trophy in 43 years

West Ham are Europa Conference League champions.

They beat Fiorentina 2-1 in a dramatic final in Prague in what's likely to be captain Declan Rice's last game for the club.

Jarrod Bowen secured the victory in the 90th minute just as it was looking like the game would go to extra time.

It's the Hammers first major trophy in 43 years.

Reuters
This is the moment Bowen scored the winning goal

The first half of the game remained goalless but at about the hour mark, the east London club scored through a penalty.

It came after Fiorentina's captain Cristiano Biraghi handled the ball.

Getty Images
Bowen scored the winning goal for West Ham in the 90th minute

Said Benrahma put the ball in the back of the net but the English side's celebrations were short lived.

Just minutes later Giacomo Bonaventura equalised for the Italians, leaving the two sides battling it out for a winner.

Getty Images
West Ham boss David Moyes said: "These sorts of moments as managers don't come around often. This is a great moment for us"

The rest of the game was nail-biting for fans in the stadium and it looked like it would go to extra time.

But in came Bowen who scored West Ham's winning goal.

The victory seals the Hammer's place in next season's Europa League and means they will play European football for the third year running.

Getty Images
It might have been Declan Rice's last game for West Ham

Fans erupted into celebrations inside the stadium and the party continued as team captain Rice lifted the trophy.

He has played for the club since 2014.

