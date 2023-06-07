Get involved: How are YOU going to celebrate the end of primary school?
- Published
- comments
School is nearly out for the summer!
For schools in Northern Ireland and Scotland the holidays start in less than a month. For England and Wales there might be longer to wait but the holidays are on their way.
For lots of you, this marks the end of your time at Primary school and you'll be getting ready to move onto secondary school.
We want to hear about YOUR plans for the end of term - let us know in the comments below!
With the countdown to the long break now on, there'll be lots of fun things planned to help you celebrate this moment.
Maybe you'll be having a leavers' disco or even a picnic and play time.
Whatever you're doing, it's a chance to celebrate your achievements and look forward to your new adventures at big school.
Let us know below.