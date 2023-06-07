6,000 year old carved wood is the oldest ever found
A piece of carved wood, that experts think could be the oldest ever found in Britain, has been found next to a construction site in Berkshire.
Archaeologists say it is 6,000 years old, which would make is 2,000 years older than Stonehenge, and 4,500 years older than when the Romans were in Britain.
It's been dated to the Late Mesolithic period, which is between 4640 and 4605BC.
Where was the wood found?
The carving was found completely by accident on a construction site in Boxford, in Berkshire.
When it was found, the team thought it was just a normal piece of wood with interesting carvings. It wasn't until it was taken away and cleaned that they discovered the carvings were more unusual than they thought.
Historic England, who came in to look at the wood, aren't sure what the markings mean, but they look similar to some seen on Neolithic pottery.
How do peat bogs preserve things so well?
In very deep areas of peat bogs, low levels of oxygen mean normal decay processes are slowed down.
This means historical artefacts that are thousands of years old can sometimes be found in a good condition, so archaeologists can look at them in detail.
How old is the wood?
Historic England say the wood dates back to the Late Mesolithic period, which is between 4640 and 4605BC - over 6,000 years ago.
This period sits between the Paleolithic and the Neolithic eras, which are more commonly known as the old stone age and the new stone age.
The next oldest piece of carved wood found in Britain was discovered in Wales. Experts think the Berkshire find is around 500 years older.
