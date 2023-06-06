Royal baby: Princess Eugenie has second baby boy
- Published
- comments
Princess Eugenie has given birth to her second royal child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.
They had a baby boy and his name is Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank who was born on 30 May.
Princess Eugenie the niece of King Charles, and the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York.
The baby's middle name, George, was inspired by his great-great-great grandfather King George V, who was king between 1910 and 1936. George V's middle name was Ernest.
His grandfather on his father's side was also called George and Princess Eugenie's grandfather was called Ronald.
Is the royal baby in line for the throne?
Yes the royal baby is in line to the throne but it is unlikely he will ever become King.
Ernest is 13th in line for the throne. His mother, Princess Eugenie, is 11th in line to the throne.
His birth moved Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, to 14th in line for the throne.
The succession of the throne, describes the order in which members of the royal family could become king or queen, used to be based on gender.
Male relatives were given higher priority for the throne than female relatives, but a law in 2013, called the Succession to the Crown Act, changed all of that.
Succession is now based on who is born first and which family they are born into, regardless of whether they are male or female, and applies to royal children born after 28 October 2011.
Want to know more about who's who in the royal family? Check out the Newsround royal family tree guide.
Who is the new royal baby's close family?
Ernest has an older brother - August - who is two years old. He also has a cousin called Sienna.
Princess Eugenie said: "Augie is loving being a big brother already."
Sienna is Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi's daughter and was born in 2021.