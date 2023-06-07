The war in Ukraine: Important dam destroyed causing major flooding
Thousands of people have had to leave their homes in southern Ukraine after an important dam was destroyed which has led to major flooding.
It happened in the city of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's Kherson region, which is currently occupied by Russia.
It's not yet clear whether the damage was caused by Russia or Ukraine, and both sides are blaming each other.
We don't know the extent of the damage yet either and there are fears the water levels could continue to rise.
What is the Nova Kakhovka dam?
The Nova Kakhovka dam stretches across the Dnipro river and holds back a huge reservoir or water.
It supplies water to communities upstream. Farmers rely on the water to grow their crops, and the breach could impact tens of thousands of people.
The dam also provides cooling water to the nuclear power station at Zaporizhzhia, around 100 miles upstream, which is under Russian control and relies on the reservoir.
It's one of six dams that sit along the Dnipro river, which stretches all the way from the very north of the country into the sea in the south.
The Geneva convention - a set of treaties which were agreed to try to keep people safe during wars - bans targeting dams like this in war because it poses a big danger to civilians.
What happened?
Russia is blaming Ukraine for the attack and Ukraine is blaming Russia, and it's not yet clear who has caused the damage.
Stills and video show a massive breach in the dam, with water surging through it and flooding downstream in the direction of Kherson.
Overall, about 40,000 people needed to be evacuated, Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor-General Viktoriya Lytvynova said.
There are concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which is the largest in Europe and uses reservoir water for cooling.
The situation there is said to be under control and there is "no immediate nuclear safety risk" for the plant, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
President Zelensky said the dam destruction would not stop Ukraine and said: "We will still liberate all our land."