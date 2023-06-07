Link to newsround

Guinness World Record: Zoey has the world's longest tongue on a living dog

Zoey with her Guinness World RecordGuinness World Records
Zoey is the proud owner of a Guinness World Record for the longest tongue on a living dog

Move over Bisbee, there's a new pooch in town with an even longer slobbery tongue...

Just a few months after three-year-old English setter, Bisbee, was crowned the Guinness World Record holder for the dog with the longest tongue, pooch Zoey has now swooped in to claim the title.

The Labrador/German shepherd mix, from Metairie, Louisiana, USA, has a tongue measuring in at a whopping 12.7cm (5 inches) long - that's just a bit longer than a can of coke.

We think Zoey deserves a big round of 'a-paws' - let us know what you think in the comments below.

More record-breaking news

Small, tall, old, long: Meet the record-breaking dogs!

Harry Styles breaks record with Edinburgh live show

No mountain high enough for six-year-old Oscar!

Guinness World Records
Zoey's 'paw-rents' say she's had a big tongue ever since she was a puppy

Zoey's owners Sadie and Drew said she's had a big tongue ever since she was a puppy but they thought she'd grow into it.

"We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out," said Sadie.

"It would be slobbering all over the place," said Drew.

"So sometime last year we took her to the vet and measured her tongue."

Guinness World Record/Getty
Zoey's tongue is just a bit longer than a can of coke

Zoey's favourite activities include playing fetch, chasing squirrels, car rides and swimming.

Apparently her tongue comes out in full force when she's been running around and playing and needs to cool down by panting.

"She will pretty much go fetch anything you throw and swim in any body of water that's available," said Drew.

"But she hates getting a bath."

Mochi the dog with the longest tongue ever recorded

Mochi, a St. Bernard from North Dakota, USA - who sadly passed away in 2021 - still holds the record for the longest tongue ever recorded on a dog.

Her tongue measured in at a whopping 18.58cm (7.3 inches), around 6cm longer than Zoey's!

"Mochi had an impact on nearly everyone she met. She rescued so many hearts in her life… what a joy this journey has been," her owner Carla said.

"She was the most amazing animal ever."

More on this story