Guinness World Record: Zoey has the world's longest tongue on a living dog
Move over Bisbee, there's a new pooch in town with an even longer slobbery tongue...
Just a few months after three-year-old English setter, Bisbee, was crowned the Guinness World Record holder for the dog with the longest tongue, pooch Zoey has now swooped in to claim the title.
The Labrador/German shepherd mix, from Metairie, Louisiana, USA, has a tongue measuring in at a whopping 12.7cm (5 inches) long - that's just a bit longer than a can of coke.
Zoey's owners Sadie and Drew said she's had a big tongue ever since she was a puppy but they thought she'd grow into it.
"We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out," said Sadie.
"It would be slobbering all over the place," said Drew.
"So sometime last year we took her to the vet and measured her tongue."
Zoey's favourite activities include playing fetch, chasing squirrels, car rides and swimming.
Apparently her tongue comes out in full force when she's been running around and playing and needs to cool down by panting.
"She will pretty much go fetch anything you throw and swim in any body of water that's available," said Drew.
"But she hates getting a bath."
Mochi, a St. Bernard from North Dakota, USA - who sadly passed away in 2021 - still holds the record for the longest tongue ever recorded on a dog.
Her tongue measured in at a whopping 18.58cm (7.3 inches), around 6cm longer than Zoey's!
"Mochi had an impact on nearly everyone she met. She rescued so many hearts in her life… what a joy this journey has been," her owner Carla said.
"She was the most amazing animal ever."