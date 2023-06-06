Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook reveals AR headset 'you look through not at'
Tech giant Apple has revealed its first headset called Vision Pro.
Apple's CEO Tim Cook described it as "the first computer you look through, not at" while demonstrating it at the firm's US head office in California.
He said the technology "seamlessly" blended the real world with the digital world allowing users to "see, hear and interact with digital content just like it's in your physical space".
It has a two-hour battery life and will be released in the US in early 2024.
The predicted retail price is expected to be $3,499 (£2,849).
How does Vision Pro work?
The product uses a combination of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology.
AR, also known as mixed reality, allows people to see and interact with digital objects and information while viewing the real world at the same time.
The headset design has been compared to ski-goggles that you could wear and look through to use apps, watch movies, and write documents in a virtual world.
Apple said Vision Pro was like a new TV, surround sound system, powerful laptop, and games console all in one.
The device has five sensors, 12 cameras and six microphones and is controlled using your hands, eyes and voice - by doing things like tapping your fingers together to select items, and flicking them to scroll.
What do all the words mean?
Extended Reality (XR) is the umbrella term that refers to augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality.
Mixed Reality, also known as Augmented reality (AR) uses a combination of virtual reality (VR) and the real world.
Virtual Reality creates a completely digital experience. It means you can look through a VR headset and see a completely different place, like outer space or a jungle.
Augmented Reality allows people to see and interact with digital objects and information while viewing the real world at the same time.
"Apple Vision Pro will change the way we communicate, collaborate, work and enjoy entertainment," Mr Cook said.
Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger, said Disney would work with Apple to create new experiences specifically for the device, and showed off examples like Star Wars-themed virtual cinemas, AR replays for sports and a Marvel VR experience.
So far, the demand for wearable technology, such as VR headsets, is pretty low.
The headset market experienced a 54% drop in global sales last year, according to the International Data Corporation.
"The overall AR/VR space has been a bit overhyped over the past few years with the metaverse and that kind of experience," said Thomas Husson, who works for Forrester Research. "That's the reason why I think it will take a bit more time."
Vision Pro's high price tag might also put people off, compared to cheaper headsets currently available to buy.
"Having said that, if I told you 10-15 years ago that people would be ready to pay almost $2,000 for a mobile phone, I don't think many people would have said they would be willing to pay that," Mr Husson said.
Who are Vision Pro's rivals?
Apple's Vision Pro is launching into a crowded market for headsets.
Instagram boss Mark Zuckerberg announced last week the release of Meta Quest 3 headset, for $499 (about £400) to add to its product line.
Meta currently dominates the headset market, selling about 80% of the world's AR/VR devices, according to market research company IDC.
There is also the Playstation VR2 that came out in February, priced at £529.99, and the HTC Vive Pro 2 has some of the highest quality graphics around, but still does not come with a base station or controllers, and costs £779.
One of Apple's most similar competitors is Microsoft's HoloLens 2 that also uses mixed reality, but is wireless and costs about £3,349.
