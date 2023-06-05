Lionel Messi among big name footballers leaving their club
Lionel Messi has played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is set to move to a new club next season.
The Argentina World Cup winner is leaving PSG after 75 appearances, 32 goals and 34 assists for the club.
Some say he might return to Barcelona, or go to Manchester City. Others say he might leave Europe altogether to play for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.
He is not the only big name footballer whose contract is up. Read on to find out who else might be moving on.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
After several years with Inter Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leaving football behind and retiring.
During his career, he scored 511 goals for nine different teams, including PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United.
His retirement comes after his second spell with Inter Milan - having first joined the club in 2006, leaving in 2009, then rejoining in 2020.
He is Sweden's all-time top-scorer with 62 goals for his country.
Sergio Busquets
The Barcelona captain will leave the club after 18 years. He has played 718 matches for the side, the third-most appearances of any player in the club's history.
During his time at Barcelona, the team won the Champions' League three times.
They also won eight La Liga titles, seven Spanish Super Cups, and seven Copas del Rey.
He described his time at Barcelona as an "unforgettable journey".
Karim Benzema
After 14 years with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema is leaving the club for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.
The French striker joined Real Madrid in 2009, and in that time won the Ballon d'Or, which is the Fifa award for the best footballer in the world.
He also won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, as well as four La Liga titles.