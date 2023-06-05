Link to newsround

Lionel Messi among big name footballers leaving their club

Lionel MessiReuters
Lionel Messi has played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi has played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is set to move to a new club next season.

The Argentina World Cup winner is leaving PSG after 75 appearances, 32 goals and 34 assists for the club.

Some say he might return to Barcelona, or go to Manchester City. Others say he might leave Europe altogether to play for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

He is not the only big name footballer whose contract is up. Read on to find out who else might be moving on.

More football news:

Check out the England World Cup squad in full

Luton Town promoted to Premier League

All the ups and downs of English and Scottish football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

ISABELLA BONOTTO
Sweden's top goal scorer has announced his retirement from football

After several years with Inter Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leaving football behind and retiring.

During his career, he scored 511 goals for nine different teams, including PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United.

His retirement comes after his second spell with Inter Milan - having first joined the club in 2006, leaving in 2009, then rejoining in 2020.

He is Sweden's all-time top-scorer with 62 goals for his country.

Sergio Busquets

Alex Caparros
Sergio Busquets won three Champions League titles with Barca

The Barcelona captain will leave the club after 18 years. He has played 718 matches for the side, the third-most appearances of any player in the club's history.

During his time at Barcelona, the team won the Champions' League three times.

They also won eight La Liga titles, seven Spanish Super Cups, and seven Copas del Rey.

He described his time at Barcelona as an "unforgettable journey".

Karim Benzema

Reuters
Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is one of France's greatest ever strikers

After 14 years with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema is leaving the club for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

The French striker joined Real Madrid in 2009, and in that time won the Ballon d'Or, which is the Fifa award for the best footballer in the world.

He also won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, as well as four La Liga titles.