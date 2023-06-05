Link to newsround

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sweeps box office in US

Spider-ManSony Pictures
Miles Morales stars in a new adventure Across the Spider-Verse

The latest Spider-Man film, Across the Spider-Verse, has broken box office ticket sale predictions in the US.

It was projected to make $100 million in its first weekend and has made more than $120m.

The film sees Miles Morales meet a team of Spider-people, tasked with keeping the Spider-Verse safe.

What is the film about?

Sony Pictures Animation
Across the Spider-verse is the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The film follows young Miles Morales as he discovers more about the multi-verse of different Spider-people.

As well as the fate of the Spider-Verse, Miles has to deal with his own concerns as a teenager - such as balancing his school grades and college prospects with his role as the neighbourhood Spider-Man.

It features some old favourites from Into the Spider-Verse, as well as some cool new additions to the team, like Spider-Punk.

Sony Pictures
The film gives more backstory to Miles Morales' friend Spider-Gwen also known as Spider-Woman

Box office smash

Its creators knew they were on to a good thing when they set a high predicted ticket sale estimate of £100m for the opening weekend.

The forecast is based on how much interest fans and the public have in the film, so achieving higher ticket sales on release than forecast is great news for the filmmakers.

The previous film release, Into the Spider-Verse, was extremely successful, and won a golden globe award for its animation. It was also nominated for an Oscar.

It is part of a trilogy and the final instalment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is due out next year.

