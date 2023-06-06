India train crash: What happened?
Specialist investigators have been asked to look into a big train crash, which happened in India last week.
The crash happened on Friday night in the state of Odisha in east India. It involved two passenger trains and a freight train carrying goods.
The Indian government have described it as the "worst rail accident" this century.
Hundreds of ambulances, doctors, nurses and rescue personnel were sent to the scene and worked over the weekend to rescue passengers.
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the crash on Saturday afternoon, vowing to find out what caused the incident.
India has one of the largest train networks in the world and runs more than 12,000 passenger services daily, but a lot of the railway system in the country needs improving.
More than 1,000 people were injured in the crash and 275 people died.
What happened?
The accident involved three trains. Two moving trains with passengers and a freight train carrying goods that was parked on a section of track.
It is thought that the first passenger train crashed into the parked goods train and came off its tracks.
When the passenger train derailed it then collided with the oncoming second passenger train that also then derailed.
Early reports say the crash might have been caused by a signal failure.
In railway signalling, an electronic system controls the routes for trains running in each area, to ensure they can safely run along the tracks.
The Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said "a change in electronic interlocking" was probably at fault for the crash.
A fourth stationary goods train on an adjacent line may have suffered minor damage.
What do the words mean?
- Freight - Goods that are transported in bulk, or large amounts, by truck, train, ship or aircraft.
- Collided - Collide is a verb that refers to a crash between two or more moving objects.
- Derail - This is what happens when a train accidentally leaves its tracks, causing it to crash.
In a press conference, authorities said: "We have found there is probability of some kind of a signalling interference. Whether it was manual, whether it was incidental, whether it was weather related, whether it was because of wear and tear, whether it was a maintenance failure, all that will come out after the enquiry."
India's top detectives at the Central Bureau of Investigation will now try to work out why the passenger train was on the same track as the parked freight train.
While the investigations are ongoing, some of the tracks were opened up to railway traffic on Monday.