Britain's Got Talent 2023: Viggo Venn crowned champion
Comedian Viggo Venn is the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2023.
Viggo, who is Norwegian, impressed the judges with his final comedy routine involving judge Simon Cowell, a giant balloon, and the whole audience wearing his signature high-vis jacket.
He won £250,000 in prize money and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance - a big charity event held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which some of the Royal Family attends.
Viggo beat 13-year-old dancer Lilliana Clifton, and 14-year-old magician Cillian O'Connor to the title.
Speaking after his win Viggo joked: "I feel extremely visible right now," (whilst wearing his high-vis vest) "Thank you so much." he said.
Judge Alesha Dixon said Viggo "captivated the nation", with fellow judge Bruno Tonioli saying he had "created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean".
10 finalists battled it out in the final of the talent competition, with comedian Viggo, dancer Musa Motha, singer Amy Lou Smith, singer Travis George, dancer Lilliana Clifton, magician Cillian O'Connor, opera singer Malakai Bayoh, acrobats Duo Odyssey, singer Olivia Lynes and dance group Ghetto Kids all competing to win.
As well as this, Japanese comedian Tonikaku, returned as a wildcard to perform once again, this time posing as a variety of superheroes in his pants!
Previous winner Susan Boyle also made a surprise appearance during the final, singing her 2009 audition song I Dreamed A Dream from the musical stage show Les Miserables, and was joined on stage by the cast of the West End show.
