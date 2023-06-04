Take a look at Man City and Celtic's weekend of goals

Take a look at Man City and Celtic's weekend of goalsPublished52 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Let's start this weekend of goals off with a historic one. Manchester City's Captain, Illkay Gundogan, stunned crowds by scoring a goal just after 12 seconds of the match starting against Manchester United - the fastest in FA Cup history.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But what about United? Bruno Fernandes scored their first and only goal in what turned out to be a very intense match between the two local rival clubs. However it just was not good enough to secure them the trophy.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The final score was 2 - 1 to Manchester City with Gundogan scoring both goals. They are trying to win the Treble. In English football that means winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. It's an impressive accomplishment and hasn't been achieved since Manchester United did it in 1999.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, City play Inter Milan next Saturday in the Champions League final. If they win that match, they become the winners of the Treble having already won this season's Premier League title and now the FA cup.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, City aren't the only team with Trebles on their mind. Celtic won the Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle making it their eighth Treble.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, As you can imagine, fans were in really good spirits yesterday but not just because of the news of the Treble... they also witnessed Celtic win their 41st Scottish Cup trophy as they won 3-1. To win the Scottish treble a club has to win the Scottish League, the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish cup.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A lot of eyes were on this man, Ange Postecoglou. He's the manager of Celtic and this win was his first ever Treble. There are also rumours of him being linked with a potential job as the next manager of Tottenham Hotspurs but this has not been confirmed.More on this storyWhat is football's Treble - and who's won one?Published19 MayAll the ups and downs of English and Scottish footballPublished6 days agoQuiz: Test your FA Cup knowledge before the finalPublished2 days ago