Smartphones: iPhone, Samsung and Google phones could be banned for children in the Irish town of Greystone
Parents from eight primary schools in Ireland have all teamed up… to ban smartphones for kids!
Parents in the town say the ban has been brought in to protect young people and to stop them from seeing content that's too old for them.
This is different to rules banning smartphones being used in schools. In Greystone young people won't be allowed a smartphone until they get to secondary school at all. In school, at home, everywhere!
The parent's association and schools are hoping a rule that applies to a whole town of young people will stop anyone from feeling pressured into asking for a smartphone, or even feeling like they need one.
It's also meant to help children look after their mental health with feelings of anxiety, sometimes being caused by social media use.
The rule created by the parents association of these eight primary schools in County Wicklow, which borders County Dublin, is "voluntary". That means parents will choose whether their child will have a smartphone or if they'll take part in the smartphone ban.
But the parents association are hoping that by uniting together they'll have a better chance of stopping their children from wanting a smartphone until they get to secondary school.
How would you feel if you were banned from having a smartphone? What do you think is the right age to get your first smartphone? Let us know in the comments.