Scripps National Spelling Bee: Can you pass the test?
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a competition in the US where children can test their spelling skills and compete for the grand prize of Spelling Bee champion.
This year 14-year-old Dev, from Florida, brought home the trophy after a tough set of spelling questions.
11 million people entered the competition and only eleven made it through to the final.
Do you have what it takes to win a spelling bee? Try our tough spelling test and let us know if you're a pro in the comments at the bottom of the page.
Dev's win
It was a tricky final, but 14-year-old Dev managed to claim the trophy for the 95th annual spelling bee, along with a $50,000 prize.
The runner up was Charlotte, from Virginia, who incorrectly spelled daviely as daevilick. The word means to do something without enthusiasm or energy.
Dev managed to win on the word psammophile, which means an organism, like a plant or animal, that lives in sandy areas.
Did you know?
The first ever official Scripps spelling bee winning word was gladiolus.
It is a type of flower, found all over the world, mainly in sunny areas.