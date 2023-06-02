The Tigers: British Army's parachute display team turns 30!Published32 minutes agoImage source, Ben BirchallImage caption, One of the British Army's leading parachute display teams, The Tigers, celebrate their 30th anniversary this year! To celebrate they put on an adrenaline-filled display at the British Riviera Air Show in Torbay, Devon. Check out our gallery of the amazing team getting ready for the event. Packing their parachutes is obviously a very important step...Image source, Ben BirchallImage caption, The Tigers are made up of nine parachute jumpers and they have taken part in a whopping 10,000 jumps between them! Here, the team are getting ready to jump out of the aircraft at 5000 feet (1500m). Rock hands all-round guys!Image source, Ben BirchallImage caption, Three... two... one... GO GO GO!Image source, Ben BirchallImage caption, Lance Corporal Ant Hyland looks pretty chilled as he launches himself out into the sky! No wonder he is relaxed, he has completed over 1000 jumps alone!Image source, Ben BirchallImage caption, Oliver Soord-Gurney is the Tiger's Commanding Officer, which means he has overall control of the team's activities. He has performed over 250 parachute jumps so is also pretty calm about jumping out of a plane...Image source, Ben BirchallImage caption, No turning back now! The team get into a formation ready to start the impressive display...Image source, Ben BirchallImage caption, One of the terrifyingly impressive stunts includes coming together mid-air via a connecting probe. Rather you than us chaps...Image source, Ben BirchallImage caption, A stack of parachutes! The team can be seen joining together in a dangerous stunt high above the English countryside...Image source, Ben BirchallImage caption, Phew! Back on solid ground after anther successful training mission... and a very accurate landing - right on the spot!More on this storyAitch does skydive in honour of his little sisterPublished25 AprilSkydive 7600m without a parachutePublished31 July 2016