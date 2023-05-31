SpaceX: First Arab female astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi returns home safely
Saudi Arabian astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi returned home safely on Wednesday 31 May, after 10 days on board the International Space Station (ISS).
The 34-year-old biomedical scientist made history when she blasted off into space last Monday, becoming the first Arab woman ever to do so.
Her and fellow Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni landed (or 'splashed down' to use the technical term) in Florida after a 12 hour journey back to planet Earth.
Rayyanah cried as she packed away her experiments, saying: "Every story comes to an end and this is only the beginning of a new era for our country and our region."
The AX-2 Mission was funded privately by a company called Axiom, and the spaceship the astronauts took to the ISS was supplied by Twitter boss Elon Musk's company SpaceX.
The astronauts were conducting experiments on board, such as measuring how heat is transferred in space.
Who is Rayyanah Barnawi?
Rayyanah Barnawi is a Saudi Arabian astronaut and biomedical scientist.
She went to Otago University in New Zealand for her undergraduate degree first, then did her masters at Alfaisal University in her home city of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.
She's spent more than 9 years researching stem cells and how they can be used in cancer treatments.
What are stem cells?
- Stem cells are found in bone marrow
- They're very special as they can change into other different types of cells found around the body
- Currently, they're only used to replace blood cells, but researchers think in future they can be used to regrow damaged parts of the body