Women's World Cup: Check out the full Lioness line-up for Australia and New Zealand 2023

Since 2018, Ellie Roebuck has played professionally for Manchester City, seeing the team win the FA and League cups in 2019. She was awarded the Golden Glove at the end of the 2019-2020 season, and also played in the Olympic squad for Great Britain in 2020. Like Earps, Roebuck was a part of the Lioness squad to bring England to victory in the Euros last year.