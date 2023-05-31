Women's World Cup: Check out the full Lioness line-up for Australia and New Zealand 2023
England coach Sarina Wiegman has just announced her full squad for the 2023 Football World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.
The team includes favourites from the Euros last year, as well as six Lionesses playing their first major tournament.
As well as the following players, Maya Le Tissier, Jess Park and Emily Ramsey will be training with the squad in June on standby, in case they are needed in Australia and New Zealand.
Read on to see the full line-up for summer.
First up - the goalkeepers:
Mary Earps
Currently the goalkeeper for Manchester United, Mary Earps was part of the winning team in the 2022 European Championships last summer. This WSL season saw her win the Golden Glove award - which is given to a goalkeeper who prevents the most goals from going in.
Hannah Hampton
Hannah Hampton joined Birmingham City in 2016, where she stayed until she signed a two-year contract with Aston Villa. She first played for England in 2013 for the under-15 squad when she was just 12 years old, and was first called up for the seniors team in 2020.
Ellie Roebuck
Since 2018, Ellie Roebuck has played professionally for Manchester City, seeing the team win the FA and League cups in 2019. She was awarded the Golden Glove at the end of the 2019-2020 season, and also played in the Olympic squad for Great Britain in 2020. Like Earps, Roebuck was a part of the Lioness squad to bring England to victory in the Euros last year.
Next up, let's see who will be defending for England in summer.
Millie Bright
Now playing for WSL-winning Chelsea, Bright has also played for Doncaster Belles and Leeds ladies. In 2016, during an England game against the USA, she scored a goal from a penalty kick.
Lucy Bronze
Bronze has been a part of the Lionesses since 2013, and currently plays for Barcelona, having also played for Sunderland, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City. You might remember her goal against Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final last year. In February this year, she celebrated 100 caps for the lionesses.
Jess Carter
Having played both defence and midfield, Carter has played in England's under 19s, 20s and 23s, and was first called up to the senior Lionesses in the 2019 World Cup qualifiers, in 2017. She was a part of the winning Lioness Arnold Clark Cup team, and can be seen regularly on the field for Chelsea.
Niamh Charles
In 2020, Niamh Charles was first called up for the Lioness training squad, and also began her career with FA champions Chelsea. When she was younger she played for the England under-17 team, and competed in the under-17s Euros in 2016.
Alex Greenwood
Alex Greenwood joined the senior Lionesses in 2014 for the Cyprus Cup, and then in 2015 was the youngest member of the England squad at the 2015 World Cup. She was the Manchester United captain in 2019, then joined European Champions Lyon, before joining Manchester City in 2020, who she still plays for now.
Esme Morgan
Morgan started her career with England in September 2020, when she was called up for the England squad training camp. She's been a Manchester City fan all her life, and joined the team as an under-15s player.
Lotte Wubben-Moy
Before joining the Lionesses in 2020, Wubben-Moy had been playing in the USA for North Carolina Tar Heels, until she decided to return to the UK and sign with Arsenal. Within two years of joining the senior England team, she was a part of the team that raised the Euros trophy last year.
Now for the midfielders:
Laura Coombs
Laura Coombs currently plays for Manchester City, and had her first senior Lioness call-up from Sarina Wiegman earlier this year for the Arnold Clark Cup. Before that she had played for the England under-19s as well as the under-23s.
Jordan Nobbs
Nobbs has been a part of the Lioness squad since 2013, and played in the 2015 World Cup, 2017 European Tournament and the 2019 World Cup. She took Arsenal to WSL victory in 2019 as captain of the team, and now plays for Aston Villa.
Georgia Stanway
You might remember Georgia Stanway from her performance in the 2022 Euros-winning team, scoring a win against Spain in the quarter-finals. She had played for Manchester City up until 2022, when she announced a move to FC Bayern Munich in Germany.
Ella Toone
Toone is a regular goal-scorer for England, and during the World Cup qualifiers secured hat-tricks against Latvia and North Macedonia. She's an extremely popular member of the Manchester United team, where she has been since 2018.
Keira Walsh
In the Euro 2022 final against Germany last year, Walsh set up the opening goal for Ella Toone, and has shone through for the Lionesses over the years. She currently plays for Barcelona, and has seen England win the SheBelieves Cup, as well as the Arnold Clark Cup.
Katie Zelem
Zelem has played for the under-15s and under-23s England team, and impressed former England manager Phil Neville after captaining for Manchester United in 2019-20. She briefly played in Italy with Juventus, and then returned to Manchester United for the following season, where she still plays now.
And finally, the forwards:
Rachel Daly
Daly's first major England tournament was in 2019, in the World Cup in France. She has since become an established member of the team, and played for Team GB in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Bethany England
Playing for the Lionesses at under-19 and under-23 level, Bethany England was first called up to the senior team in 2019.
Lauren Hemp
Hemp currently plays for Manchester City, and is known for here extremely fast pace and skill on the pitch. She scored her first four goals for England in 2021, during the team's 20-0 victory against Latvia.
Lauren James
Described by Leah Williamson as England's 'cheat code' during the Arnold Clark Cup, Lauren James will be taking her skills from Chelsea to Australia and New Zealand to pack a punch for England. She won player of the tournament during the Arnold Clark Cup, scoring her first England goal against South Korea.
Chloe Kelly
Chloe Kelly joined Manchester City in July 2020, and remains a favourite on the team. She grew up surrounded by football, and made her debut for England in the under-17s. She then went on to play in the under-19s and under-20s, playing her first senior Lioness game in November in 2018. Kelly scored the famous extra-time goal for England in the final against Germany in Wembley last year, winning the Lionesses the 2022 Euros.
Katie Robinson
Robinson had her first game for the England senior team in November last year, playing against Japan and Norway. She started her football journey playing for a boys grassroots team in Newquay, her hometown, and will now have her major tournament debut for England in Australia and New Zealand this summer.
Alessia Russo
Currently an extremely popular forward for Manchester United, she first played for the senior England team in 2020 for the SheBelieves Cup. She managed to get the Lionesses fastest ever hat-trick - within 11-minutes - during the team's record breaking 20-0 game against Latvia.