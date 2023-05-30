Isle of Wight Balloon Festival returns for second year

Isle of Wight Balloon Festival returns for second yearPublished1 hour agoImage source, Andrew MatthewsImage caption, The Isle of Wight Balloon Festival has returned to the island for the second year.Image source, Andrew Matthews / PAImage caption, A total of 25 huge hot air balloons were displayed at Robin Hill Country Park over the bank holiday weekend.Image source, Andrew Matthews / PAImage caption, Around 4,000 people a day came to see them in all their glory.Image source, Andrew Matthews / PAImage caption, During the evening, the balloons are lit up for a spectacular finale with fireworks.Image source, Andrew Matthews / PAImage caption, There were cows, sheep and penguins - as well as this big fox!Image source, Andrew Matthews / PAImage caption, Do you know how hot air balloons fly? Warm air rises in cool air, so fires are lit to fill the balloons up with air, and that hot air inside is what makes them lift off the ground.More on this storyUp, up and away - check out this epic hot air balloon record!Published12 November 2021What is the Balloon World Cup?Published16 October 2021Dino-snore-us! Dino with very big nose discovered on Isle of WightPublished11 November 2021