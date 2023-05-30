Link to newsround

Isle of Wight Balloon Festival returns for second year

cow hot air balloonAndrew Matthews
The Isle of Wight Balloon Festival has returned to the island for the second year.
sheep hot air balloonAndrew Matthews / PA
A total of 25 huge hot air balloons were displayed at Robin Hill Country Park over the bank holiday weekend.
Andrew Matthews / PA
Around 4,000 people a day came to see them in all their glory.
Andrew Matthews / PA
During the evening, the balloons are lit up for a spectacular finale with fireworks.
Andrew Matthews / PA
There were cows, sheep and penguins - as well as this big fox!
Andrew Matthews / PA
Do you know how hot air balloons fly? Warm air rises in cool air, so fires are lit to fill the balloons up with air, and that hot air inside is what makes them lift off the ground.

More on this story