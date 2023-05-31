Train strikes: When are the rail strikes happening this week?
If you have been trying to travel by train today, then you might have run into some problems due to the latest round of rail strikes.
Railway staff from the Aslef and RMT union will walk out this week - this means they will not be working on certain days.
Strikes are an effective way to protest because they have a big impact - Aslef walked out on Wednesday but will also walk out again on 3 June, the day of the FA Cup Final.
Meanwhile members of the RMT union will strike on Friday 2 June, the government said the strikes were co-ordinated to disrupt major events.
Mick Whelan who is the general secretary of Aslef denied this weekend's strikes had been planned to coincide with major events, adding that there was not "a day in this country when there's not a pop concert or something going on".
Will any trains run this week?
Wednesday's strikes will affect 15 train companies, with services due to start later and finish much earlier than usual.
About 40% of trains will run, but this will vary depending on where you live, with some operators running no services at all.
During the RMT's action on Friday about half of the network is set to shut down.
What events will be impacted by the strike action?
The strike action by Aslef drivers will have an impact on football fans travelling to both the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final at Wembley and the Scottish cup final at Hampden Park.
That won't be the only sport impacted, with the England v Ireland cricket test match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London also taking place during the walk-out.
The Epsom Derby is also taking place, with 100,000 horse racing fans set to be affected.
Then of course there are the music fans travelling to London for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour concert.
Why is the strike happening?
Railway workers from the Aslef union say they are unhappy with their pay and working conditions.
Mr Whelan says his members haven't had a pay rise in four years and they feel they're entitles to one, "particularly during this cost-of-living crisis."
A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said the walkouts would cause "disappointment and frustration for tens of thousands of people" and inconvenience families travelling for the half-term holidays.
A spokesperson for the Department for Transport added that the unions forced their members to miss out on pay every time they strike.
"The government has facilitated a fair and reasonable pay offer, now union leaders must do the right thing and put this to their members," they added.