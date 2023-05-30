Bear in car released by police in Nevada after trashing interior
How do you free a bear that's stuck in a car? It might sound like the start of a joke but it was a real problem facing police officers in Nevada, in the US.
Residents called the Washoe County Sherriff's Office (WCSO) after finding the bear inside the vehicle in northern Nevada.
Officers used a long piece of rope to pull open the door from a distance to free the animal.
The bear escaped unharmed but unfortunately, as the police video shows, the car's interior was trashed by the animal.
The WCSO team behind the rescue mission say spring is a very active season for bears.
The police department is warning people not to leave food in or around cars.
They said: "Spring is an active time for our Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-conscious when enjoying the beautiful outdoors."