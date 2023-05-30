Luton Town celebrate promotion to the Premier League in style!Published30 minutes agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Thousands of fans of all ages packed the streets of Luton to see their team celebrate promotion to the Premier League with an open-top bus parade. It will be the first time Luton Town have made it into the league.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, The celebrations saw the town turned into a sea of orange as fans wore their shirts and waved flags.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Luton Town, whose nickname is the Hatters, beat Coventry at Wembley Stadium in the Championship play-off final to earn their spot in the top division.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, The Hatters beat Coventry 6-5 on penalties. That win means Rob Edwards, who is Luton's manager, will have to prepare the side to take on the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Luton Town have not been in the top division since 1992. They became the first team to go from the top tier to non-league and back again.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Fans cheered from the roadside as players took part in a victory parade with their trophy.More on this storyAll the ups and downs of English and Scottish footballPublished1 day agoLuton Town FC on the brink of promotion to the Premier LeaguePublished4 days agoLuton Town promoted to Premier LeaguePublished1 day ago