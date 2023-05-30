Link to newsround

Luton Town celebrate promotion to the Premier League in style!

Young fan with Luton Town flagPA Media
Thousands of fans of all ages packed the streets of Luton to see their team celebrate promotion to the Premier League with an open-top bus parade. It will be the first time Luton Town have made it into the league.
Luton Town fansPA Media
The celebrations saw the town turned into a sea of orange as fans wore their shirts and waved flags.
Reuters
Luton Town, whose nickname is the Hatters, beat Coventry at Wembley Stadium in the Championship play-off final to earn their spot in the top division.
PA Media
The Hatters beat Coventry 6-5 on penalties. That win means Rob Edwards, who is Luton's manager, will have to prepare the side to take on the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.
PA Media
Luton Town have not been in the top division since 1992. They became the first team to go from the top tier to non-league and back again.
PA Media
Fans cheered from the roadside as players took part in a victory parade with their trophy.

