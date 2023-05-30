Harry Styles sets Scottish stadium concert record at Murrayfield
Harry Styles has broken the record for Scotland's biggest-selling stadium show, according to the concert venue.
More than 65,000 fans watched the former One Direction star perform his Love On Tour show at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday.
Scottish Rugby Union, which owns and operates it said it was a "fantastic" event.
The stadium record is previously listed for One Direction, who sold 64,000 tickets at Murrayfield in 2014.
Thousands of colourful fans arrived in Edinburgh for two shows on Friday and Saturday.
People wore dazzling clothes and feathers to match Harry's style.
The 28-year-old singer began his world tour at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium in June last year after a delay due to the Covid pandemic.
Earlier this month, almost 55,000 fans watched Beyoncé perform at Murrayfield on 21 May.