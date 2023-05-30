Erling Haaland: Man City striker wins Premier League player and young player awards
Manchester City's Erling Haaland has become the first player to win the Premier League player and young player of the year awards in the same season.
The 22-year-old striker's 36 goals have seen him break the Premier League record for most goals in a season, and overall, he has scored 52 goals.
"I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season - thank you to everyone who voted for me," he said.
Erling, who received the most votes from the public and a Premier League panel combined, joined City last summer and has helped the club win a third Premier League title on the trot.
"It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me," added the Norway international.
Can Man City win the Treble?
City are also aiming for the Treble as they will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on 3 June before playing Italian club Inter Milan in the Champions League final on 10 June.
"These awards would not have been possible without my amazing team-mates, the manager and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch," said Haaland.
"Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong."