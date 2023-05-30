Bank holiday: What did you get up to in the sunshine?
- Published
- comments
Not only did you have an extra day off school, but this weekend also saw the hottest day of the year so far, with highs reaching 24 degrees on Saturday.
So we want to know - how did you spend this sunny bank holiday?
Whether it was a trip to the beach with the family, seeing your friends in the park for a picnic, or playing video games, let us know fun things you did over the long weekend.
Take part in our vote, and then have your say in the comments.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.