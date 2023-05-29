Link to newsround

Chelsea football club have a new manager

Mauricio PochettinoGetty Images
Mauricio Pochettino is known to be a fiery character on the touchline so watch out for that Chelsea fans!

After weeks of speculation, Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as Chelsea's new manager.

The team finished in a very disappointing 12th this Premier League season so have been on the look out for a new manager for some time.

Pochettino used to manage London rivals Tottenham and French side Paris St-Germain, but the Argentinian will start his new job on 1 July 2023.

He is taking over from Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who said before the announcement, "I wish the new manager well. I think it is a fantastic job because it is the Chelsea job."

More sport stories

All the ups and downs of English and Scottish football

Check out the winners from the first ever Women's Football Awards

T-Shirt as big as a rugby pitch breaks world record

"Poch" as he is often called, has signed a two-year contract, with an option of staying for a further year if all goes well.

"Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board," the club said in a statement.

It has been four years since Pochettino last managed in the Premier League, when he managed Tottenham.

More on this story