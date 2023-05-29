Chelsea football club have a new manager
- Published
- comments
After weeks of speculation, Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as Chelsea's new manager.
The team finished in a very disappointing 12th this Premier League season so have been on the look out for a new manager for some time.
Pochettino used to manage London rivals Tottenham and French side Paris St-Germain, but the Argentinian will start his new job on 1 July 2023.
He is taking over from Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who said before the announcement, "I wish the new manager well. I think it is a fantastic job because it is the Chelsea job."
"Poch" as he is often called, has signed a two-year contract, with an option of staying for a further year if all goes well.
"Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board," the club said in a statement.
It has been four years since Pochettino last managed in the Premier League, when he managed Tottenham.