Get up to date with the ups and downs of English and Scottish football Published 5 minutes ago

comments Comments

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, A season of highs and lows in English and Scottish football ended last weekend

Another year, another football season over and it's been a wild ride for many teams.

But who survived the drops and who will be playing in the top leagues in England and Scotland next season?

Read on to find out.

Who won the Premier League, and who was bottom of the table?

Manchester City were crowned 2022/23 Premier League champions last week after a stunning run, scoring 94 goals and losing just five matches the whole season.

The top players lived up to the hype, with Erling Haaland breaking goal scoring records and Kevin De Bruyne among those shortlisted for Player of the Season.

On Sunday, the final day of competition, three teams - Everton, Leicester and Leeds - were fighting to remain in the top flight for another year.

Who was going to join already-relegated Southampton in the Championship when the footy season starts again in August?

Leeds United

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Leeds player Rodrigo realises his side will be playing Championship football next season

After being well beaten 4-1 by Tottenham on Sunday, Leeds will be back in the Championship after three seasons in the Premier League.

They let in more goals than any other team has ever done in the competition - 78 in total!

That's a record nobody wants to break.

Leicester City

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, From Champions to Championship in just seven years - Leicester will go down

Having won the Premier League and the FA Cup during their nine years in the top flight, Leicester City fans will no doubt be heartbroken to drop down into the Championship next season.

The Foxes managed to beat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday but their overall position in the table was out of their hands.

Everton's win against Bournemouth eventually sealed the deal and Leicester ended up 18th and in the relegation zone, just two points behind the Toffees who survived the drop.

Who was promoted to the Premier League?

Luton Town

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The Luton players held up the shirt of their captain Tom Lockyer who was carried out on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch early in the match. Thankfully Tom said he is feeling much more like himself again after resting in hospital, and was gutted he couldn't be there to celebrate the win with the rest of the team.

"Little, old" Luton made it!

That might sound a tad cheeky but "little" and "old" could be two words to describe Luton Town's home ground, Kenilworth Road.

Having won the Championship play-off final against Coventry on Saturday, they will be back in the top league for the first time since 1992.

But their stadium holds the record for being the smallest in the top two tiers of English football.

The club say they are making £10 million worth of improvements to get it ready for visits from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

Burnley

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Ex Man City captain Vincent Kompany will be back in the Premier League - this time as manager of Burnley!

Former Man City player Vincent Kompany guided Burnley back to the Premier League in his first season in charge of the club.

The Clarets secured automatic promotion by winning the Championship with six games to spare - a hugely impressive feat.

Sheffield United

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Oli McBurnie shakes hands with the Blades mascots

After two years in the Championship, Sheffield United also won automatic promotion.

Blades striker Oli McBurnie said going up was "the best feeling I've experienced in football".

Who won the Scottish Premiership? Plus who's coming up and going down?

As has been the case for the last few decades, the leading two teams in Scotland's top league were Rangers and Celtic, and the trophy is staying at Celtic Park this year.

But down at the other end of the table, it is Dundee United who are heading straight down into the Scottish Championship.

Confusingly, local rivals Dundee (a different team to Dundee United) will be taking their place after securing automatic promotion to the Premiership.

Who joins them is still to be decided. It will be either Ross County or Partick Thistle when they face each other in the dreaded play-off final.