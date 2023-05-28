Chelsea win WSL for fourth time in a row
Chelsea has won the Women's Super League title for the fourth year in a row.
They beat Reading who are now relegated after eight years in the league.
The 2022-23 season was dramatic and went down to the final day, with the top spot place being a toss up between Chelsea and Manchester United.
United won 1-0 at Liverpool thanks to Lucia Garcia's goal but finished two points behind of Chelsea.
In the end Manchester United and Arsenal came second and third in the league.
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said she was really proud of the team and how hard they have worked this season.
"Sometimes I refer to it as a lemon that we've squeezed everything out of and we just keep trying to get a little bit more", she said.
The team are now celebrating their win.
"I hope they have a fantastic time - they've earned it," she added.
