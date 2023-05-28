Luton Town win Championship and are promoted to Premier League
- Published
- comments
Luton Town beat Coventry in the Championship play-off final to earn their place in the Premier League.
The Hatters beat Coventry 6-5 on penalties after Coventry's Fankaty Dabo blasted his attempt over the crossbar.
This is the first time Luton Town have made it into the Premier League, where they will play against teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.
Luton's victory over Coventry at Wembley Stadium has put them back into the top division for the first time since 1992, and they've become the first team to go from the top tier to non-league and back again.
Their win didn't come without a bit of drama though...
Within the first eight minutes of the match, Luton captain Tom Lockyer was carried out on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch.
Thankfully Tom said he is feeling much more like himself again after resting in hospital, and was gutted he couldn't be there to celebrate the win with the rest of the team.
Luton boss Rob Edwards said the team had to win the match for Lockyer, and after the match said: "I just felt emotional. I feel for 'Locks', who has been our best player this year."
Dan Potts, who wore the captain's armband as he scored Luton's sixth penalty, said he was "gutted" for Lockyer, "He deserved to be there holding that trophy".
Tom was kept in hospital overnight as a precaution and has had some tests to make sure he is okay, and his family said he is doing well.
After Lockyer left the pitch, Jordan Clark went on to secure Luton's first goal, but this was followed by an equaliser from Coventry's Gustavo Hamer.
Joe Taylor attempted a second goal for Luton, but it was disqualified by the VAR system which said it was a handball.
This meant the match finished on a draw, meaning it had to be decided with a penalty shoot out.
A miss from Coventry's Fankaty Dabo sealed Luton's victory, and the team booked their place in the Premier League.
The win is a huge boost to Luton, who, according to their chief executive Gary Sweet were close to being liquidated 15 years ago - that means not being able to afford to keep the club running.
"I am numb with joy," said Sweet. "I cannot believe it. We are here, where we wanted to be. History.
"I never believed the club would die, or believed the town would die. I was determined never to let that happen.
"We're on the up. We haven't finished. This is not the last chapter."