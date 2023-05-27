Link to newsround

Hungry bear breaks into bakery and destroyed 60 cupcakes

cupcakes.

If you go down to the bakery today you might be in for a big surprise....

A hungry black bear walked into the garage of a bakery in Connecticut in the US and helped itself to 60 cupcakes.

The surprised bakery workers were loading the cupcakes into a van ready to be delivered when the bear wandered in.

They tried to yell at the bear to scare it off, but each time they thought it had left, it came back three times for more cupcakes.

Getty Images
The cheeky cupcake eating bear was a black bear like this one

It's not that uncommon for people to see bears in Connecticut as there are lots of bears living in the state.

In the wild black bears mostly eat grasses, herbs and fruit, but will also eat other things like fish.

Getty Images

One of the bakers was finally able to get the greedy bear to leave, by honking a car horn, before police and officers from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection arrived.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident, just a bit surprised.

