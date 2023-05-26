Check out the winners from the first ever Women's Football Awards
- Published
- comments
England stars Alessia Russo, Keira Walsh and Lauren James were among the winners at the first ever Women's Football Awards.
The awards given out on the night were nominated and voted for by the general public.
Eni Aluko who co-hosted the awards with Jamie Carragher said, "for the first time, women's football has got the recognition it deserved."
Let's take a closer look at the awards.
More stories about women's football
What are the Women's Football Awards?
The Women's Football Awards are exactly what they say on the tin - an awards ceremony to celebrate all things to do with women's football!
It is the first major awards event recognising the achievements of women's football at every level.
Beth Mead who backed the awards said: "The Women's Football Awards will celebrate the success of women in football in the UK and all over the world.
"This is a major event which will shine a light on the success in the game and the people, brands and organisations which support its growth.
"I am so pleased to be supporting it."
Where were the Women's Football Awards celebrated?
The glittery awards ceremony took place at a ceremony in London on 25 May 2023.
The public were in charge of the nominations and the winners were chosen by combining the public's votes with the judges votes.
Over 20,000 votes were cast by the public.
Who were the winners at the Women's Football Awards?
Manchester United forward Alessia Russo was named player of the year.
She ended the 2022 Euros with four goals - with one against Sweden earning herself "Goal of the Tournament" by UEFA.
Fellow Euro 2022 winner Keira Walsh was given the international player of the year award after joining Barcelona from Manchester City last summer for a world record fee.
Chelsea forward Lauren James and Liverpool midfielder Missy Bo Kearns who are both just 21-years-old were winners in the young player of the year category.
Coming in the top spot for best club of the year was Manchester United.
Although currently sitting in second position in the league table, United have the most points they've ever achieved and have qualified for the Champions League for the first time.
List of winners at the Women's Football Awards
- Player of the year: Alessia Russo
- International player of the year: Keira Walsh
- Young football player of the year: Lauren James and Missy Bo Kearns
- Football ally of the year: Harry Kane
- Grassroots initiative of the year: Manchester Laces
- Lifetime achievement award: Karen Carney
- Best club of the year: Manchester United
- Women's football champion on the year: Ian Wright
- Off the pitch award: Fern Whelan
Co-host and former England player Eni Aluko said:
"Tonight was a highlight of my career. This was a first for women's football and a landmark moment for the game. I am so proud to be part of this event.
"For the first time, women's football has got the recognition it deserved.
It is even more special because the public nominated and voted for these awards."