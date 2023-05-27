Dad and son complete 1,000 days of toy car photos around the UK
Do you have a hobby that you like to share with your friends or family?
Well, six-year-old Daniel and his dad Ross both love toy cars!
So much so, that Ross starting posting photos of Daniel's toy collection in different places around the country - from Edinburgh Castle in Scotland to London's Buckingham Palace!
Now, the pair have just celebrated 1,000 days of taking pictures - with the latest one being snapped at Edinburgh's famous landmark Calton Hill!
What's happened?
Ross and Daniel began the project during the summer of 2020, but they enjoyed the challenge so much they kept on going.
While Daniel enjoys helping with the photos, Ross also sets up the shots on his own, choosing a car from Daniel's collection of around 500 vehicles.
Coronavirus restrictions meant that most of their early photos were taken near their home in Edinburgh, with photos of the cars in hundreds of settings around the Scottish capital.
However, they have since taken their hobby around the UK and photographed the cars in front of famous sights including Buckingham Palace, the Finnieston Crane in Glasgow, and the Tyne Bridge which links Newcastle upon Tyne and Gateshead in the north-east of England.
Ross explained: "It's also been a fun hobby for me and Daniel to do together. He likes copying my photos and creating his own."
He added that he's received messages and comments from around the world - from the USA to Japan.
But will the pair continue their toy car photo adventure? It sounds like Ross is thinking very CARe-fully about the future.
Ross said: "I said after a year of doing it that I would stop. Now I've done 1,000 days straight.
"I've got a big decision to make."