Six-year-old Oscar has just one mountain left to climb for his epic challenge
It's hard enough to climb one mountain but this six-year-old is about to climb his twelfth!
Oscar's been climbing 12 of the highest mountains in the UK and he's got just one left to go - Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in Scotland.
He's already reached the top of Wales' highest mountain, Snowdon, and England's highest mountain, Scafell Pike.
During the climbs he's nearly been blown away and had to trek through very deep snow - his next challenge is staying in a tent for the first time!
Oscar took on the challenge in October 2022 to help "poorly children go on holiday" and has raised more than £30,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Lancashire.
He was inspired after he saw a video of Sir Edmund Hillary climbing Mount Everest at school - that's the tallest mountain in the world.
He told his dad he wants "to be the youngest person to climb Mount Everest".
Speaking about his final climb, Oscar said: "I want to make a fire using rocks.
"It's my first time in a tent and I get to be sleeping outdoors.
"It's the biggest mountain in the UK and there might be snow on the top."
Oscar was awarded a special gold badge by staff at Derian House Hospice as a thank you for his hard work.
"I got a very special badge and I want to take it to school," he said.
Oscar added, "I want poorly children to go swimming on their holiday."
The money he has raised will help staff run their special swimming pool which is heated to a specific temperature to make the children feel more comfortable and it's very clean for them to swim in.
Oscar has had a lot of favourite moments from the challenge.
"(When I did Helvellyn in the Lake District), I almost blew off and grandad and daddy had to hold onto me", he said.
He liked climbing Glyder Fawr, in Snowdonia, because "it was really steep and you have to climb up sections with your hands".
He added that he found climbing Cairn Gorm, in Scotland, the "hardest" because of the deep snow.
"We made a giant snowball bigger than me and rolled it down the hill," Oscar added.
Oscar's next mission?
"I want to do the national three peaks with my grandad."