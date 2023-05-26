Cuckoo spit: The foamy white goo on your plants
Has this white frothy goo taken over your garden?
It's called 'cuckoo spit'. But actually, it has nothing to do with cuckoos or spit at all.
The foamy liquid is caused by a type of bug called a froghopper nymph, also known as a spittlebug.
The insect feeds on sap found in plant stems and leaves behind blobs of this spit-like goo.
What is Cuckoo Spit?
Cuckoo Spit is a foamy liquid created by froghopper nymphs. They're small, brown insects who suck sap from plants leaving this bubbly froth on stems, leaves and flower buds.
If you look closely at the cuckoo spit, you can often see the little creatures inside it.
When they feed on the sap from inside plants and flowers this goo is left behind, hiding and protecting them from their prey.
Despite its name, it has nothing to do with cuckoo birds at all. It first appears in spring time, when you can first hear the cuckoo birds sing.
You're most likely to see cuckoo spit in May, June and July in your garden, in meadows and on lots of plants and flowers like roses, lavender and rosemary.
No! Although "sap-sucking" sounds scary, both the bugs and the "spit" itself are harmless in small numbers to both humans and the plants they're feeding on. It's a natural part of natures biodiversity, so if you spot cuckoo spit you don't need to remove it.
