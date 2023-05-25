Guinness World Records: The world's largest T-Shirt
- Published
- comments
A T-Shirt has made BIG news for breaking the Guinness World Record for its size.
No, it can't be worn! It measures 108.96 by 73.48 metres long - which is bigger than the average rugby pitch.
The garment was made entirely of recycled materials in a bid to encourage people to recycle more.
This T-shirt can be found on a rugby pitch in Bucharest, Romania and it's red, blue and yellow design mimic the countries national flag.
Made with more than 500,000 recycled plastic bottles, it took a whole month for the item to be made and was a team effort with specialist seamstresses, engineers and local supermarkets all doing their bit.
The T-Shirt stole the title from one made in India back in 2018, which was also made from recycled plastic bottles. The record-breaking tee has now been repurposed and and split-up into 10,000 smaller items of clothing for underprivileged children.