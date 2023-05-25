Sony is launching a new handheld gaming device
The Nintendo Switch range has cemented its status in the world of handheld gaming devices, but Sony has just announced it'll soon be introducing a new console of its own which could give the Switch a run for its money.
News about the gaming company's new device, which is currently known as Project Q, was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday.
The device means that gamers who own the PlayStation 5 will be able to stream games from their console over Wi-Fi.
"We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi," said Jim Ryan who is president and Chief Executive Officer at Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Sony's Project Q has an eight-inch HD screen, which is slightly bigger than the original Nintendo Switch's 6.2" ( 15.7cm) screen and the Switch OLED's 7 inch (17.7cm) display.
It also has all of the buttons and features on the regular PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller which have been placed on two controller halves.
People will only be able to stream games which are already installed on their PS5.
It's not yet know exactly when gamers will be able to get their hands on the new device or how much it will cost, but Sony has announced it'll be launched later this year.
How does Project Q measure up against the Switch?
It's likely Sony's new device will be competition for the Switch, but there's still a lot we don't know about it.
The company unveiled images of what Project 5 will look like and it does have some similarities to the Nintendo Switch.
We know the Switch has lots of loyal fans, with more than 125 million sales worldwide. Only time will tell if Project Q will be a success in the world of handheld gaming devices.