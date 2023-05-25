Tina Turner: Beyoncé among stars paying tribute to singer behind hits like 'Simply the Best'
- Published
- comments
Celebrities and fans from around the world are paying tribute to the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', Tina Turner who has died at the age of 83.
If you don't recognise the name, you'll probably recognise her music with hits like Simply the Best and What's Love Got to Do With It.
Beyoncé has paid tribute to her "beloved Queen" saying she is "so grateful" for her "inspiration".
Let's take a look at her life and why she was such a iconic musician.
Tina Turner's top hits
- The Best
- What's Love got to do with it
- Proud Mary
- River Deep, Mountain High
- Let's Stay Together
- We don't need another Hero
- Nutbush City Limits
- Goldeneye
Who was Tina Turner?
Tina Turner was an American-born singer known for her powerful vocal and energetic performances.
She was born in a small farm town in Tennessee in the US, and started out singing in her local church's choir before rising to fame in the 1950s and 60s as the lead singer of Ike & Tina Turner - a musical duo with her former husband, Ike.
They produced some huge hits together including 'River Deep, Mountain High' and 'Proud Mary' which saw them become household names in the 1960s.
Tina later launched her solo career after leaving her husband Ike. She became one of the first high-profile women to speak out about domestic violence when she talked about his violence towards her while they were together.
Some of Tina Turner's achievements
- She was the first black woman to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.
- She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- She won 12 Grammy awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
- She's been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
- Tina became the oldest person to feature on the cover of Vogue magazine at 73-years-old
- In 1988 she set the then-Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer after 180,000 people came to see her perform.
- Tina, The Tina Turner Musical was dedicated to her life and career.
While she was rebuilding her career through the 1980s, Tina Turner found her legendary look: Big hair, glitz and glamour!
She had a number of hit songs as a solo artist too, including 'What's Love Got To Do With It', 'Simply the Best' and 'Goldeneye' - the iconic theme song for the 1995 James Bond movie.
She's one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, having sold over 100 million records worldwide - that's more than musicians like Ariana Grande, Shakira and Alicia Keys.